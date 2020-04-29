April 29, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Heidrick & Struggles (HSIIResearch Report) and Recon Technology (RCONResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Heidrick & Struggles with a $23.50 average price target, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Recon Technology (RCON)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Recon Technology. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Recon Technology.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019