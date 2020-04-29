Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII – Research Report) and Recon Technology (RCON – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Heidrick & Struggles with a $23.50 average price target, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Recon Technology (RCON)

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Recon Technology. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Recon Technology.

