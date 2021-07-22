Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Healthcare Services (NASDAQ: HCSG), Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Healthcare Services (HCSG – Research Report), Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG – Research Report) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

In a report released today, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Healthcare Services with a $30.00 average price target.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Interpublic Group of Companies, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.81, close to its 52-week high of $35.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Interpublic Group of Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.17, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Las Vegas Sands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

