August 14, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Harte-Hanks (Other OTC: HRTH) and Fat Brands (NASDAQ: FAT)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Harte-Hanks (HRTHResearch Report) and Fat Brands (FATResearch Report).

Harte-Hanks (HRTH)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Harte-Hanks today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Harte-Hanks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Fat Brands (FAT)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Hold rating on Fat Brands today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Fat Brands is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

