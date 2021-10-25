October 25, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Harsco (NYSE: HSC), Information Services Group (NASDAQ: III) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Harsco (HSCResearch Report), Information Services Group (IIIResearch Report) and Wingstop (WINGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Harsco (HSC)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Harsco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Information Services Group (III)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Information Services Group today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.60, close to its 52-week high of $8.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

Wingstop (WING)

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.21.


