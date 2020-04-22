Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Hms Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) and CCL Industries (Other OTC: CCDBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Halliburton (HAL – Research Report), Hms Holdings (HMSY – Research Report) and CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report).

Halliburton (HAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton on April 20 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.0% and a 26.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Hold with an average price target of $8.38, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Hms Holdings on April 20 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.