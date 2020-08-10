Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gray Television (GTN – Research Report) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gray Television (GTN)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

Gray Television has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, which is a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping, with a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.2% and a 31.7% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.98, a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $3.00 price target.

