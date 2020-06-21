Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Golar LNG (GLNG – Research Report) and Diana Shipping (DSX – Research Report).

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Drewry Financial analyst Santosh Gupta maintained a Hold rating on Golar LNG on June 19 and set a price target of $8.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #5735 out of 6702 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golar LNG with a $11.38 average price target.

Diana Shipping (DSX)

Drewry Financial analyst Ishan Dafaria maintained a Buy rating on Diana Shipping on June 18 and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dafaria is ranked #5596 out of 6702 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diana Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.65, which is a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $2.30 price target.

