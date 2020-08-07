August 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Global Ship Lease (GSLResearch Report) and Franchise Group (FRGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.6% and a 41.6% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Ship Lease is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franchise Group, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.92, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

Buck has an average return of 26.5% when recommending Franchise Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #5824 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franchise Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

