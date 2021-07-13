July 13, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gaia (GAIAResearch Report) and Wingstop (WINGResearch Report).

Gaia (GAIA)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Gaia on June 9 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report issued on June 24, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $169.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

