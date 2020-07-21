July 21, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA), Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Fox (FOXAResearch Report), Halliburton (HALResearch Report) and Rekor Systems (REKRResearch Report).

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Fox. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Hold with an average price target of $28.67.

Halliburton (HAL)

In a report released today, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 35.0% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and MRC Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.18, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

In a report issued on July 16, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Rekor Systems, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Rekor Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

