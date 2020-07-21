Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA), Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Fox (FOXA – Research Report), Halliburton (HAL – Research Report) and Rekor Systems (REKR – Research Report).

Fox (FOXA)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Fox. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Hold with an average price target of $28.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Halliburton (HAL)

In a report released today, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Halliburton, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 35.0% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and MRC Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halliburton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.18, implying a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

In a report issued on July 16, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Rekor Systems, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Rekor Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.