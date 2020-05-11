Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT), XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and Ritchie Bros (NYSE: RBA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report), XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report) and Ritchie Bros (RBA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

CFRA analyst David Holt reiterated a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Holt is ranked #4214 out of 6559 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.31, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on XPO Logistics today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released today, Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.94, close to its 52-week high of $45.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is ranked #1027 out of 6559 analysts.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.37, a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

