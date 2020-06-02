Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO), Darden (NYSE: DRI) and Comfort Systems (NYSE: FIX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exponent (EXPO – Research Report), Darden (DRI – Research Report) and Comfort Systems (FIX – Research Report).

Exponent (EXPO)

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Buy rating on Exponent today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Riddick covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Icf International, ABM Industries, and FTI Consulting.

Exponent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.74, representing a -2.8% downside. In a report issued on May 19, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Comfort Systems (FIX)

Sidoti analyst Joseph Mondillo maintained a Hold rating on Comfort Systems today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mondillo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Mondillo covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Briggs & Stratton, Columbus Mckinnon, and Astec Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comfort Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $31.00.

