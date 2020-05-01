Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) and Altice Usa (NYSE: ATUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Exponent (EXPO – Research Report) and Altice Usa (ATUS – Research Report).

Exponent (EXPO)

Sidoti analyst Marc Riddick maintained a Hold rating on Exponent today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Riddick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Riddick covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Icf International, FTI Consulting, and Korn Ferry.

Exponent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Michael Rollins from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, United States Cellular, and Consolidated Comms.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

