Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Etsy (ETSY – Research Report) and Wendy’s (WEN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Etsy (ETSY)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Etsy today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.24, close to its 52-week high of $78.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Etsy with a $71.00 average price target, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report released today, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wendy’s with a $19.89 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

