Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Etsy (ETSY – Research Report) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report).

Etsy (ETSY)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Etsy on February 5 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.12, close to its 52-week high of $239.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.50.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute on February 5 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.30.

Frankel has an average return of 10.5% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is ranked #2256 out of 7283 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.60 average price target, implying a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

