Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Hms Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB – Research Report) and Hms Holdings (HMSY – Research Report).

Enbridge (ENB)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Hold rating on Enbridge yesterday and set a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.5% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.85.

Hms Holdings (HMSY)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Hms Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hms Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.40.

