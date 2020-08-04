Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH – Research Report) and Chegg (CHGG – Research Report).

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.02, close to its 52-week high of $27.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $26.64 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Chuy’s Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $57.83 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Buy rating on Chegg today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.93, close to its 52-week high of $87.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 71.7% and a 87.5% success rate. Baer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pluralsight, Microsoft, and Sabre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $79.58 average price target, implying a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.