Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Ebay (EBAY – Research Report) and Jack In The Box (JACK – Research Report).

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on June 29, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.21, close to its 52-week high of $70.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 77.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.20, a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report issued on June 29, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $131.83 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

