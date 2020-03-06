Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) and Entravision (NYSE: EVC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report) and Entravision (EVC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Bulk Shipping today and set a price target of $6.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96, close to its 52-week low of $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is ranked #6118 out of 6278 analysts.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.35, a 91.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Entravision (EVC)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Entravision today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83, close to its 52-week low of $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Gray Television.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Entravision with a $4.50 average price target.

