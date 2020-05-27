May 27, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report) and Dril-Quip (DRQResearch Report).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $360.16, close to its 52-week high of $387.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $382.48, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Kalinowski Equity Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $430.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.25, close to its 52-week low of $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.3% and a 31.2% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Dril-Quip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.50, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Gabelli also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019