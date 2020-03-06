Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dollar Tree (DLTR – Research Report), Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) and Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report).

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.99, close to its 52-week low of $77.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Kroger Company, and Best Buy Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $90.92 average price target, a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.71, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores yesterday and set a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Children’s Place, and Williams-Sonoma.

Burlington Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.42, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.