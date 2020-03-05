March 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Gartner (NYSE: IT) and Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dollar Tree (DLTRResearch Report), Gartner (ITResearch Report) and Kohl’s (KSSResearch Report).

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.91, close to its 52-week low of $78.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Frommer covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, US Food Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.22, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (IT)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gartner, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.02, close to its 52-week low of $124.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gartner with a $160.75 average price target.

Kohl’s (KSS)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Kohl’s, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.52, close to its 52-week low of $35.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Hold with an average price target of $44.83.

