Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Burlington Stores, and Designer Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.42.

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Shake Shack.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starbucks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.79, a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

