Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH), Adt (NYSE: ADT) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dish Network (DISH – Research Report), Adt (ADT – Research Report) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC – Research Report).

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $35.64 average price target, which is a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adt (ADT)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adt, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adt with a $7.36 average price target, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.