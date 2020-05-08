May 8, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH), Adt (NYSE: ADT) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Dish Network (DISHResearch Report), Adt (ADTResearch Report) and EnLink Midstream (ENLCResearch Report).

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $35.64 average price target, which is a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Adt (ADT)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adt, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adt with a $7.36 average price target, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

In a report released yesterday, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Dounis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Noble Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.00.

