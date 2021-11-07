Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Discovery Inc (DISCA – Research Report) and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Discovery Inc (DISCA)

In a report issued on November 3, Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Discovery Inc, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.52, close to its 52-week low of $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 69.2% success rate. Kraft covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

Discovery Inc has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.60, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report issued on November 2, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67, implying a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

