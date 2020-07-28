July 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY), Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) and Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Deutsche Post (DPSGYResearch Report), Baker Hughes Company (BKRResearch Report) and Icf International (ICFIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report released yesterday, Mark McVicar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Post, with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.05, close to its 52-week high of $41.15.

McVicar has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, McVicar is ranked #4743 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.32.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Frank’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $20.42 average price target, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Icf International (ICFI)

Icf International received a Buy rating and an $88.00 price target from Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icf International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

