September 25, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Darden (NYSE: DRI) and IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Darden (DRIResearch Report) and IBEX (IBEXResearch Report).

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $100.26 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IBEX (IBEX)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IBEX, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

IBEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60, a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019