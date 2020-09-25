Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Darden (NYSE: DRI) and IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Darden (DRI – Research Report) and IBEX (IBEX – Research Report).

Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Darden, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Darden with a $100.26 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

IBEX (IBEX)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IBEX, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

IBEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60, a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

