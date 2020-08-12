August 12, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS), Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cumulus Media (CMLSResearch Report), Vectrus (VECResearch Report) and Pyxis Tankers (PXSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cumulus Media with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vectrus (VEC)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $61.00 average price target.

Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pyxis Tankers, with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Pyxis Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019