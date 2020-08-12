Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS), Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cumulus Media (CMLS – Research Report), Vectrus (VEC – Research Report) and Pyxis Tankers (PXS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on Cumulus Media today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cumulus Media with a $13.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vectrus (VEC)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Vectrus today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $61.00 average price target.

Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Pyxis Tankers, with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Pyxis Tankers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.