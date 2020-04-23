Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CSX (CSX – Research Report) and Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CSX (CSX)

In a report released today, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Hold rating on CSX, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.19, implying a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Landstar System has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.71.

