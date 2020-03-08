Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and Liberty Global LiLAC (NASDAQ: LILA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Costco (COST – Research Report) and Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Costco (COST)

In a report issued on March 6, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $311.34, close to its 52-week high of $325.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Kroger Company, and Best Buy Co.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.50, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $315.00 price target.

Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA)

Barclays analyst Mathieu Robilliard maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Global LiLAC on March 6 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.81, close to its 52-week low of $13.99.

Robilliard has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Liberty Global LiLAC.

According to TipRanks.com, Robilliard is ranked #5310 out of 6264 analysts.

Liberty Global LiLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold.

