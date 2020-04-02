April 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Corus Entertainment (Other OTC: CJREF) and Dollarama (Other OTC: DLMAF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Corus Entertainment (CJREFResearch Report) and Dollarama (DLMAFResearch Report).

Corus Entertainment (CJREF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Corus Entertainment yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Thomson Reuters, Yellow Media, and WildBrain.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corus Entertainment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.92.

Dollarama (DLMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating on Dollarama, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Dley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Green Growth Brands, and Cresco Labs.

Dollarama has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.19.

