April 9, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN) and KushCo Holdings (Other OTC: KSHB)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Conn’s (CONNResearch Report) and KushCo Holdings (KSHBResearch Report).

Conn’s (CONN)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Conn’s. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Conn’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on KushCo Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -36.9% and a 9.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Trupanion.

KushCo Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019