Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cogeco Communications (Other OTC: CGEAF) and Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF – Research Report) and Shaw Communications (SJR – Research Report).

Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cogeco Communications, with a price target of C$135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Valentini covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Altice Usa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cogeco Communications with a $107.80 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on June 30, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$143.00 price target.

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of C$40.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.00, close to its 52-week high of $30.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $33.43.

