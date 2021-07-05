July 5, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cogeco Communications (Other OTC: CGEAF) and Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cogeco Communications (CGEAFResearch Report) and Shaw Communications (SJRResearch Report).

Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cogeco Communications, with a price target of C$135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Valentini covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Altice Usa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cogeco Communications with a $107.80 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on June 30, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$143.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released today, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of C$40.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.00, close to its 52-week high of $30.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shaw Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $33.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019