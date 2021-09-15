September 15, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cintas (CTASResearch Report) and Starbucks (SBUXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cintas (CTAS)

In a report issued on September 3, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cintas, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $396.11, close to its 52-week high of $409.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $408.00 average price target, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Starbucks (SBUX)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $132.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019