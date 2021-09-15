Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cintas (CTAS – Research Report) and Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cintas (CTAS)

In a report issued on September 3, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Cintas, with a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $396.11, close to its 52-week high of $409.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Wittmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Concrete Pumping Holdings, Construction Partners, and Jacobs Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $408.00 average price target, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 74.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $132.33 average price target.

