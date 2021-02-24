Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK), Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report), Zovio (ZVO – Research Report) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.83.

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report issued on February 22, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $366.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $421.44 average price target.

