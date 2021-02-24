February 24, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK), Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNKResearch Report), Zovio (ZVOResearch Report) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zovio (ZVO)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zovio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report issued on February 22, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $455.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $366.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $421.44 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019