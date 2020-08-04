August 4, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE: RST)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNKResearch Report) and Rosetta Stone (RSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25, representing a 37.1% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Rosetta Stone (RST)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.66, close to its 52-week high of $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 42.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rosetta Stone with a $22.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

