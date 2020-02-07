Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cigna (NYSE: CI), Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cigna (CI – Research Report), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT – Research Report) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI – Research Report).

Cigna (CI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today and set a price target of $248.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.86, close to its 52-week high of $216.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cigna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $248.27, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies today and set a price target of $317.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $303.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Wald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Paypal Holdings, and WEX.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $338.90, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.33, implying a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

