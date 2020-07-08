Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) and DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report), Core Laboratories (CLB – Research Report) and DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chipotle (CMG)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1109.73, close to its 52-week high of $1145.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $984.32 average price target, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report issued on June 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1020.00 price target.

Core Laboratories (CLB)

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Core Laboratories, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.7% and a 36.1% success rate. Lynagh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Core Laboratories is a Hold with an average price target of $17.33.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Hold rating on DHT Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.31, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $7.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.