Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ: DRVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chipotle (CMG – Research Report) and Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chipotle (CMG)

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chipotle with a $1995.62 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2180.00 price target.

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Driven Brands Holdings on October 21 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 82.4% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Driven Brands Holdings with a $40.33 average price target.

