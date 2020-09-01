Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (Other OTC: ENGMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE – Research Report) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 69.3% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.37.

