Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) and Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE – Research Report) and Denny’s (DENN – Research Report).

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Denny’s, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Bloomin’ Brands.

Denny’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.20.

