May 6, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), USA Compression (NYSE: USAC) and XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chegg (CHGGResearch Report), USA Compression (USACResearch Report) and XPO Logistics (XPOResearch Report).

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.10, close to its 52-week high of $61.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Strategic Education, and Republic Services.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.08, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on May 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

USA Compression (USAC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Hold rating on USA Compression today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Tonet covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Magellan Midstream, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Compression is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released today, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $79.77 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019