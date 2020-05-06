Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), USA Compression (NYSE: USAC) and XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report), USA Compression (USAC – Research Report) and XPO Logistics (XPO – Research Report).

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.10, close to its 52-week high of $61.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Strategic Education, and Republic Services.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.08, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on May 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

USA Compression (USAC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Hold rating on USA Compression today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Tonet covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Magellan Midstream, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Compression is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released today, Brian Ossenbeck from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for XPO Logistics with a $79.77 average price target, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

