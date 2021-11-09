Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), Boyd Group Services (Other OTC: BYDGF) and Cineplex (Other OTC: CPXGF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report), Boyd Group Services (BYDGF – Research Report) and Cineplex (CPXGF – Research Report).

Chegg (CHGG)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Hold rating on Chegg on August 10 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.78, close to its 52-week low of $30.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Cross Country Healthcare, and AMN Healthcare Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $67.00 average price target, implying an 117.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $53.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

BMO Capital analyst Jonathan Lamers maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Group Services on August 12 and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.21.

Lamers has an average return of 24.0% when recommending Boyd Group Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Lamers is ranked #1368 out of 7725 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boyd Group Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.11, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$260.00 price target.

Cineplex (CPXGF)

In a report issued on August 13, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Casey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Shaw Communications, and Thomson Reuters.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.12, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.