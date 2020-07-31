July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charter Communications (CHTRResearch Report) and Forrester Research (FORRResearch Report).

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $580.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 73.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $598.36, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forrester Research (FORR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Forrester Research, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forrester Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019