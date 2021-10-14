Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (NYSE: CRL), Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charles River Labs (CRL – Research Report), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report) and Expedia (EXPE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson CFA maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs yesterday and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $402.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.3% and a 38.2% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles River Labs with a $458.38 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza on October 11 and set a price target of $582.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $476.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $547.65 average price target, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $563.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on Expedia yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $168.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.25.

