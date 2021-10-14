October 14, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (NYSE: CRL), Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charles River Labs (CRLResearch Report), Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report) and Expedia (EXPEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson CFA maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs yesterday and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $402.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.3% and a 38.2% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Patterson Companies, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles River Labs with a $458.38 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza on October 11 and set a price target of $582.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $476.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $547.65 average price target, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $563.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Buy rating on Expedia yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $168.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $184.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

