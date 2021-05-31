Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Charles River Labs (NYSE: CRL), Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) and Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles River Labs (CRL – Research Report), Bright Horizons (BFAM – Research Report) and Centogene NV (CNTG – Research Report).

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Charles River Labs on May 27 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $337.99, close to its 52-week high of $349.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles River Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $345.36, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Bright Horizons on May 27 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Hold with an average price target of $166.80.

Centogene NV (CNTG)

In a report issued on May 26, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Centogene NV. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.81, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centogene NV with a $19.00 average price target.

