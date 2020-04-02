Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) and Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST – Research Report) and Lumber Liquidators (LL – Research Report).

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Dine Brands Global, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrols Restaurant Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.33.

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Lumber Liquidators, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

