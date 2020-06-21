June 21, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Carnival (CCLResearch Report) and Yum China Holdings (YUMCResearch Report).

Carnival (CCL)

In a report issued on June 19, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carnival is a Hold with an average price target of $16.71, representing a -13.4% downside. In a report issued on June 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC)

In a report issued on June 19, Sandy Shao from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Yum China Holdings, with a price target of $56.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.31, close to its 52-week high of $52.61.

Shao has an average return of 10.4% when recommending Yum China Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Shao is ranked #3107 out of 6702 analysts.

Yum China Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.83.

