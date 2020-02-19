Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG), Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Yellow Media (Other OTC: YLWDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on CarGurus (CARG – Research Report), Walmart (WMT – Research Report) and Yellow Media (YLWDF – Research Report).

CarGurus (CARG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus on February 14 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.66, close to its 52-week low of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CarGurus with a $46.50 average price target, which is a 78.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Hold rating on Walmart yesterday and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.33, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Yellow Media (YLWDF)

In a report issued on February 14, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Media, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.74, equals to its 52-week high of $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yellow Media with a $8.68 average price target, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

