Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Cargojet (Other OTC: CGJTF) and Inter Pipeline (Other OTC: IPPLF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cargojet (CGJTF – Research Report) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky maintained a Hold rating on Cargojet today and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.99, close to its 52-week high of $93.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherniavsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Cherniavsky covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Ritchie Bros, and Stantec.

Cargojet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.45, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$131.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $9.37, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Industrial Alliance Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.